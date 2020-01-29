Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,802 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after buying an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 122,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 624,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

