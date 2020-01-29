Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Photon has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a total market capitalization of $97,763.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,354.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.01885361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.04106203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00645291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00130178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00749967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00674516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,379,638,831 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

