Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.55, approximately 543,005 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 668,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $939.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $114,675.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,029.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,273 shares of company stock worth $2,263,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

