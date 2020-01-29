Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit