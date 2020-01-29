Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

