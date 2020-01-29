Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, 7,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 127.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the second quarter worth $358,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 887,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the fourth quarter worth $899,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit