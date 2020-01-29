Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, 7,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 127.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the second quarter worth $358,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 887,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the fourth quarter worth $899,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

