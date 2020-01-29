Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.21. 104,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

