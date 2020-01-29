Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.50 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

