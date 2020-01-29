Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.24. 798,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $269.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

