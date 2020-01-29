Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,204,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 546,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,619. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

