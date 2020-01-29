Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after acquiring an additional 633,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $109,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.