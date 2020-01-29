Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

WASH opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $888.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

