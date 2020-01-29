Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Pirl has a market cap of $482,433.00 and approximately $8,163.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,885,271 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

