Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Update

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

PBI opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $654.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 16,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after buying an additional 5,311,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 330,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 722,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

