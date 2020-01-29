PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $374,419.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

