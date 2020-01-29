PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

PNM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

