Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.80-7.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80 to $7.05 EPS.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. 386,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.