PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PolyOne stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 15,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

