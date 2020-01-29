PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PolyOne stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 15,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Earnings History for PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit