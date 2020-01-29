Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

