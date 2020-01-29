Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. 813,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

