Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

