Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 1.9% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

MTB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.46. 22,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.33. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.