Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

