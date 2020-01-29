Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 818.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 1,970,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,313. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

