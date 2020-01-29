Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 41,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.43. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

