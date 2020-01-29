Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 3,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

