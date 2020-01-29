Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,079. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

