Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

