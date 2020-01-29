Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,122 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Office Depot by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Office Depot by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Office Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Office Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 374,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 86,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

