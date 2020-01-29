Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.31.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. 12,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,808. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

