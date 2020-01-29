Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PMHG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Prime Meridian has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

