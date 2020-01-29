Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,453 shares of company stock worth $41,657,784. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.92. 1,940,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

