Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,453 shares of company stock worth $41,657,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.