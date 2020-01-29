Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 308,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

