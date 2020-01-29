Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 308,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit