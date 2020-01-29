Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. 4,664,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,413,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.