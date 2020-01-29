Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

PGR traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. 4,664,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,413,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Analyst Recommendations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit