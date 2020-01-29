Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Deutsche Bank

Jan 29th, 2020

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.04.

Shares of PLD opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

