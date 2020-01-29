ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.12

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and traded as low as $64.72. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 1,910,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVXY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 540.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,639 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $6,558,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $562,000.

