ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.29

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.83. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 100,226 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 837.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 9,564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.