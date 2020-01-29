ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.29

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.83. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 100,226 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 837.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 9,564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit