PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.82

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $25.93. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 7,161 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

About PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY)

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit