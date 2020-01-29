Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $111.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.13 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $112.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $458.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.97 million to $459.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $479.61 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $481.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 119,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $355,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.