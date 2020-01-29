Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives GBX 478.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 478.60 ($6.30).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON PFG traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 464.80 ($6.11). 331,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 422.72. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

