Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $579,732.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,823,694,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,659,779,197 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.