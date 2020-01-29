Putnam Master Int. Income (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 2nd

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PIM stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Putnam Master Int. Income has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

