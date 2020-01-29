Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ALXN stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

