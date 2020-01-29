Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ALXN stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit