Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company PLC Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PRGO)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after acquiring an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 114,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,211,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

