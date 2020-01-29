QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,293. QCR has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 2,981.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QCR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

