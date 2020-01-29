Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Qtum has a market cap of $197.09 million and approximately $375.41 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00022062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, OTCBTC, Coinnest and Bibox. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,096,108 coins and its circulating supply is 96,346,088 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Coinrail, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Bithumb, BigONE, ZB.COM, Kucoin, ABCC, Liquid, Coinsuper, GOPAX, Exrates, Binance, CoinEx, CoinExchange, EXX, Crex24, Coinone, Allcoin, LBank, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bibox, Huobi, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Coinnest, HBUS, OKEx, BCEX, Coindeal, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, HitBTC, DragonEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Liqui, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

