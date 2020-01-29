Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. 4,846,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

