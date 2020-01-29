QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.65 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $2.65 million and $68,949.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,574,576 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

