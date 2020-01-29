QUINADS (QUIN) Price Down 53.6% This Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $26,467.00 and $13.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00315856 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011687 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.