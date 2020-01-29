Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 13.3%

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK) traded down 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Rackla Metals Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.